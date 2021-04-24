Bharat Biotech to sell Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to States

Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that it has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine-- Covaxin, at ₹600 per dose to the state governments.

As per the price announced by the Hyderabad-based company, Covaxin will be offered to private hospitals and export at ₹1,200 and at $15-$20 per dose, respectively.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India and the world. We sincerely wish for the safety and good health of every one. Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for India's vaccine roll out at ₹150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the government of India,'' Krishana M. Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a release.

“We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been preserved for central government supplies,'' it added.

The company announced the prices of Covaxin following the directive of the Government of India, the release said.