News

Bharat Biotech to sell Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to States

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 24, 2021

The vaccine will cost ₹1,200 for private hospitals

Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that it has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine-- Covaxin, at ₹600 per dose to the state governments.

As per the price announced by the Hyderabad-based company, Covaxin will be offered to private hospitals and export at ₹1,200 and at $15-$20 per dose, respectively.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India and the world. We sincerely wish for the safety and good health of every one. Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for India's vaccine roll out at ₹150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the government of India,'' Krishana M. Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said in a release.

“We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been preserved for central government supplies,'' it added.

The company announced the prices of Covaxin following the directive of the Government of India, the release said.

Published on April 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
bharat biotech
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.