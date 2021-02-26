Bharat Biotech to supply 20 m doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Bharat Biotech International Limited has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

“The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Friday.

Even though Covaxin is administered in the Covid vaccination programme of the Government of India for front-line health workers along with Serum Institute’s Covishield on emergency grounds, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is still in the process of completing phase III clinical trials and announce the results.

According to Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, the company is likely to come up with efficacy data in about two weeks.