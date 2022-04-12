Bharat Serums and Vaccines to invest ₹200 crore in Genome Valley

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has announced an investment of ₹200 crore in the state-of-the-art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The facility will produce women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins and hormones, among others. Sanjiv Navangul, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSV met Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday and informed of his company’s commitment to invest. “I’m delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said. Telangana Government would extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and would also partner with BSV in areas like improving women’s health, he added. BSV is amongst the top 10 biotech companies in India. It has in its portfolio over 145 brands. The company has over 1,000 employees selling its products across the country with their brands being marketed all over India and exported to over 70 countries across the world.