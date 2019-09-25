Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh withdraws coal mine workers strike

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh on Wednesday withdrew its five day coal mine workers strike. This strike was called off after BMS leaders met Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

The centre has no intention to allow foreign direct investment into Coal India Limited (CIL) or in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) tweeted Joshi.

“The main demand of the workers was that 100 per cent FDI should not be allowed in public sector coal companies. Based on the assurance given by the Minister, we have decided to withdraw the strike,” BMS leader, B K Rai said. Trade unions have been opposed to the centre’s move to push commercial coal mining and allowing 100 per cent FDI in the sector.

Five CIL trade unions had called a day-long strike on Tuesday. These unions are Indian National Mineworkers’ Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers’ Federation (AITUC), All India Coal Workers’ Federation (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh did not participate in Tuesday’s one day strike, but they were already on strike since Monday for five days. “I appeal to BMS and all the stakeholders of CIL that there is no intention to get FDI into CIL or SCCL. Government is open to having a discussion with all unions on this matter and I request BMS to withdraw the strike,” Joshi tweeted.