Bhola Singh takes charge as CMD of Northern Coalfields

Bhola Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Singrauli based subsidiary of Coal India, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

Singh was working as director (technical) in Central Coalfields Ltd, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of CIL, before assuming the charge of CMD NCL.

Bhola Singh succeeds P K Sinha, who superannuated on December 31, 2021.

Profile

An IIT Kharagpur graduate in mining engineering, Singh started his career with NCL only as a graduate engineer trainee in 1987.

During his career, he also served in AES (USA-based MNC) as head of a greenfield mining project in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. He was project director at Sasan Power Ltd catered through a highly mechanized coal mining project at Singrauli which got the prestigious National Safety Award from the President of India in 2017.

He has also published many technical papers on blasting and rock fragmentation in journals of national and international repute.

NCL is a miniratna company under the Ministry of Coal which is mining more than 115 million tonnes of coal annually from its 10 highly mechanized opencast mines in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of MP and UP States respectively. NCL is eyeing 130 m.t coal production by 2023-24 in its contribution to 1 billion tonne plan of parent company CIL.