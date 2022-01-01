Bhola Singh takes charge as CMD of Northern Coalfields

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Bhola Singh has assumed the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Singrauli based subsidiary of Coal India, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).
Singh was working as director (technical) in Central Coalfields Ltd, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of CIL, before assuming the charge of CMD NCL.
Bhola Singh succeeds P K Sinha, who superannuated on December 31, 2021.
An IIT Kharagpur graduate in mining engineering, Singh started his career with NCL only as a graduate engineer trainee in 1987.
During his career, he also served in AES (USA-based MNC) as head of a greenfield mining project in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. He was project director at Sasan Power Ltd catered through a highly mechanized coal mining project at Singrauli which got the prestigious National Safety Award from the President of India in 2017.
He has also published many technical papers on blasting and rock fragmentation in journals of national and international repute.
NCL is a miniratna company under the Ministry of Coal which is mining more than 115 million tonnes of coal annually from its 10 highly mechanized opencast mines in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of MP and UP States respectively. NCL is eyeing 130 m.t coal production by 2023-24 in its contribution to 1 billion tonne plan of parent company CIL.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
These are not the usual feel-good personal finance lessons that you read about during the new year and forget ...
Large-cap bias in equity and focus on high credit quality in debt make it the right choice
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...