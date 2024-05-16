A team of researchers from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ‘found’ Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI) in nearly one-third of the individuals who received Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin.

The findings were part of a one - year follow up study. As per the study, about 50 per cent of 926 participants in the study complained of infections during the follow-up period, predominated by viral upper respiratory tract infections. Serious AESI, which included stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome, were reported in one per cent of individuals, the study, published in the journal Springer Nature said.

Bharat Biotech Response

In response to the findings of the study, Hyderabad - based Bharat Biotech said: “For such a study in safety to be effective, informative and to avoid investigator bias, more data such as AESI safety profile of the subjects prior to participation in the study, and comparison of safety profile of non-vaccinated subjects during the course of the study.

A comparison of safety profile of subjects who received other vaccines during the course of the study was also needed, it said. “All study participants should be followed during the course of the study, instead of only a subset,” the Vaccine - maker said. “Several studies have been executed on the safety of Covaxin and published in peer reviewed journals, demonstrating an excellent safety track record,” it added

The findings of study on Covaxin assumes significance in the wake of recent admission of the UK- based AstraZeneca that its Covid vaccine, Covishield, can cause rare side-effects of blood clotting and lowering of platelet count. Pune - based Serum Institute manufactured Covishield in India.

Both Covishield and Covaxin were main vaccines administered in India public vaccination programme during the pandemic.