Bhushan Dharmadhikari to be sworn-in as Chief Justice of Bombay HC on March 20

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari will take place at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Given the present pandemic situation, only a limited number of guests including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and judges of the High Court, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath of office to the chief justice, a press statement issued by the office of Governor of Maharashtra said.