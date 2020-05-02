News

Big spike in Covid cases in TN; Out of 231 cases, Three-fourths come from Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Chennai continues to be the hotspot for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. Out of the 231 Covid19 positive cases reported today in the State, 174 are in the city alone.

Total cases in the State increased to 2,757 with 1,257 from Chennai.

Ariyalur reported 18 new cases; Kancheepuram 13 and Tiruvallur with 7, according to the government data.

It is said that a number of vegetable hawkers could have picked up the virus at Koyambedu, which has become a hotspot.

