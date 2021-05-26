News

BigBasket, iD launch ‘iD Fresho’

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 26, 2021

Co-branded fresh products will be home delivered

Online supermarket BigBasket and iD Fresh Food have partnered to provide consumers fresh products at the doorstep, under their new co-branded label, ‘iD Fresho.’

With this collaboration, iD will expand its D2C market through BigBasket’s customer base.

BigBasket customers will now get idly, dosa batter and ready-to-cook parotas under the co-branded label, ‘iD Fresho’. The brand plans to launch a wide variety of ready-to-cook fresh food products, that are free of chemicals or preservatives.

Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBasket, said, “Our Fresho range of products has witnessed a huge traction and demand among bigbasketeers since it was launched. We will further diversify our offerings and add first-to-market product innovations in the months to come.”

PC Musthafa, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food said, “ With more people working from home - we have a social responsibility towards our customers. Given bigbasket’s wide reach, this partnership will enable us to broaden our portfolio across India. We aim to reach one million households by March 2022. And three years from now, we expect ₹100 crore annual revenue from this initiative.”

The first phase will focus on building familiarity for ‘iD Fresho’, while building volumes around idly, dosa batter, a highly under-penetrated category. The products will be available in all Tier 1 cities and some select cities in South India.

Published on May 26, 2021

