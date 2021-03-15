Bill on Delhi governance draws Kejriwal’s ire

A Bill to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive as regards governance of National Capital Territory of Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced in the lower house by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the Centre’s move.

“After being rejected by ppl of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional n anti-democracy move,” he tweeted. “The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG Then what will elected govt do? … 2. All files will go to LG. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG,” he said in another tweet.