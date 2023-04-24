Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that the Bill passed in the Assembly that facilitated an increase in working hours for factory workers to 12 hours from 8 hours has been put on hold.

The announcement came after a joint committee of trade union representatives meeting with ministers and government officials in which they strongly opposed the Bill.

The Bill was passed despite protests by the DMK’s allies, including the CPI, CPM, and Congress, and by the opposition parties AIADMK and the BJP.

The State Assembly on April 21 passed The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Legislative Assembly Bill No.8/2023) to attract large investments in the State and increase employment opportunities for the youth, especially in the southern and northern districts.

Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan had clarified that that as per the amendment a factory seeking exemption should obtain consent from employees.

A few industry associations, including Tiruppur Exporters Association, had welcomed the passing of the Bill.