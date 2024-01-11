BioPrime AgriSolutions, a leading biotechnology company specialising in developing cutting-edge agri-biologicals, has launched “King Farmers Cohort” programme to equip farmers with crop-specific, region-specific knowledge and skills and prepare them to thrive in the evolving agricultural landscape.

Through a mixture of focused technical training sessions, mentorships, one-on-one support, and group farm visits, Cohort participants will receive business and technical assistance over the entire crop cycle.

The King Farmers Cohort goes beyond mere yield maximisation and fosters a holistic approach to agriculture, with a focus on crucial areas like climate-resilient practices, soil health management, and building profitability. Each cohort will hold four dedicated technical training sessions led by leading researchers, and innovators to provide targeted knowledge focusing on farmers’ crop-specific needs and empower them to adapt to the ever-changing climate and nurture healthy soil, which is the foundation for sustainable success.

The learning extends beyond the classroom with designated field days and harvest days in selected farmer fields for practical learning, inspiration, and networking. Thus creating a forum for peer-to-peer learning, where shared challenges find collaborative solutions and best practices flourish through hands-on experiences.

‘Not just higher yield’

BioPrime will organise a valedictory function to commemorate each cohort with rewards for outstanding achievements in yield, profitability, and sustainability through a grand ceremony, adding a layer of motivation that inspires every farmer to reach their highest potential.

Speaking about the initiative, Renuka Diwan, Co-Founder and CEO, of BioPrime AgriSolutions said, “At BioPrime, we believe empowering farmers isn’t just about higher yields, it’s also about equipping them to be sustainable. The King Farmers Cohort is a catalyst in this changing world where we pool resources and support for farmers towards a future where profitability and sustainability go hand-in-hand.”

BioPrime’s ambitious vision for 2024 sees 20 cohorts across 10 crops, 10 regions, and 3 States, empowering over 1,000 farmers and impacting 10,000 acres of land.

The first cohort was launched last year in the onion heartland of Maharashtra with 40 farmers covering over 1,000 acres of land. This will be closely followed by cohorts in tomato, chili, soyabean, potato, pomegranates, grapes, etc.