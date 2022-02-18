Bird flu reported in Maharashtra

Over the last few days, some 300 birds in a poultry farm at Vehloli village in Sahapur tehsil in Maharashtra’s Thane district have been found dead. According to reports, the district administration has confirmed the death due to H5N1 avian influenza.

Following this, the State government has appealed to the poultry industry and people not to panic as it would affect the entire poultry business in the State.

Compensation

The district administration has cordoned off the area and is culling 25,000 birds reared at poultry farms within one km radius of the affected poultry farm. “About 300 birds have died there. Our team visited the spot. Samples were taken. The area has been cordoned off and sealed. As a precaution, we are taking every step to stop the spread (of bird flu) in other parts. The government will take precautions and losses incurred by poultry farmers (in Thane) will be compensated by the government,” said State Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, while speaking to media in Ratnagiri.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the government to take care of the (poultry) business. This is the industry which is helping the rural economy and in recent times more young people are part of this industry”. Kedar said the government reviewing all developments and there is no need for any panic.

This is the second such outbreak within a month in the country. On Wednesday, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), citing reports from the country, said a farm with nearly 4,000 birds had been affected with the bird flu in Patna, Bihar.

The virus outbreak happened on January 18, OIE said. The Bird Flu claimed 787 birds, while the rest were culled, the organization said.

The current spell of bird flu is reported to be related to the outbreak reported in South Korea in November. Since then, it has spread to some parts of South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Nepal and, now, India.