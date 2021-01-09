Bird flu scare: 10 ducks found dead at east Delhi’s Sanjay Lake

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Ten ducks were found dead at east Delhi’s Sanjay Lake on Saturday, a day after 17 crows were reported dead at the Central Park of Mayur Vihar Phase III, an official said here.
The lake will be closed till further notice, the official added. “We have found 10 dead ducks at Sanjay Lake, samples of which have been sent to the lab for testing,” Dr Rakesh Singh of the Department of Animal Husbandry told PTI.
Also read: Bird flu outbreak hits poultry prices; sales plummet in North
Over the last few days, at least 50 birds, including 35 crows, have died in the national capital, adding to the threat of a bird flu.
“We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason,” Singh had said earlier. He added that the first test reports will be available on Monday.
The collected samples will be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, ICAR, Bhopal, on Saturday, a statement from the department said.
Also read: Maharashtra on 'maximum alert' for avian flu
On Friday, the Centre said that bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...