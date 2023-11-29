Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has collected about ₹800 crore from its Transport and Logistics Fund during the NFO ended early this month.

The thematic equity fund received an overwhelming response from 53,777 investors.

The fund reopened for subscription on November 21. The transportation and logistics theme is vibrant and fast-growing. From low vehicular penetration, to rising income and aspirations and significant policy support this theme has robust growth drivers on both the demand and supply side.

It presents a wide investing universe, encompassing over 20 industries and more than 200 businesses.

The transportation theme includes sectors such as automobiles and auto ancillary while logistics theme includes sectors like ports, warehousing/supply chain, e-commerce and allied sectors. The sectors common to both themes would be shipping, railways, infrastructure and airlines.

A Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said the fund is a unique offering that captures the growth potential of the transportation and logistics sector, which is a key driver of the Indian economy.

It aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the structural changes and emerging trends in the sector, he said.

“We believe that this fund will offer a differentiated and diversified opportunity to our investors to participate in the economic recovery and growth story of India,” he added.