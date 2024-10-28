Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported 36 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit at ₹242 crore against ₹178 crore logged in the same period last year, largely on the back of buoyant rally in the market and stable inflows.

Income increased 33 per cent to ₹520 crore (₹391 crore). Overall expenses were up at ₹185 crore (₹154 crore).

The quarterly average asset under management of the fund house increased 23 per cent to ₹3.83 lakh crore (₹3.11 lakh crore), while equity assets jumped 39 per cent to ₹1.81 lakh crore (₹1.30 lakh crore). Fixed income asset also increased 12 per cent to ₹2.02 lakh crore (₹1.81 lakh crore).

SIP inflows up

Inflows through systematic investment plan were up 47 per cent to ₹1,425 crore (₹968 crore), while new SIP registration grew four-fold to 11.55 lakh (2.13 lakh). Live SIP accounts increased 42 per cent to 4.59 million (3.23 million).

The PMS and AIF asset grew 66 per cent to ₹3,900 crore (₹2,300 crore), while offshore funds assets were up 31 per cent to ₹12,700 crore (₹9,700 crore).

In the last three years, the passive asset of the fund house was up 10 times at ₹30,100 crore as of September-end against ₹3,000 crore logged in September 2021.