BIS asks toymakers to tap export markets

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2021

BIS officials, in a webinar, explained role of “Design and Play”, cognitive value, safety aspects and testing

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has told Indian toys manufacturers to tap export opportunities by adhering to standards set by it.

In a webinar on ‘Make in India – Playing Safe with Toys’ on November 23, BIS officials explained to industry representatives about role of “Design and Play” in developing toys, cognitive value of toys in developing learning skills of various age group of children, safety aspects and also testing, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

The webinar also discussed on standardisation activities of toys by BIS, importance of regulation, scope for export and recent advancements and innovations in the sector.

The webinar was attended by toy manufacturers through various industry bodies and also research organisations.

