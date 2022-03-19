BIS to intensify standards promotion activities

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director-General, BIS ×

To rope in consumer organisations, NGOs in publicity campaign

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has chalked out a detail plan to promote its various quality norms by engaging the services of consumer organisations and NGOs during next fiscal.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations, a webinar was organized by BIS on ‘Engagement of Consumer Organization & NGOs in Standards Promotion Activities’, an official statement said.

Inaugurating the webinar, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director-General of BIS, highlighted the role of consumer organisations and NGOs in development of standards, and how they act as a bridge between government, regulators and common consumers. He explained the need for intensifying the standards promotion activities of BIS.

At the event, the participants were informed about the recent guidelines of BIS for engagement of consumer organizations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in standards promotion activities, including formation and operation of ‘Standards Clubs’, awareness programmes and door-to-door campaigns.

Consumer Engagement Portal, recently developed by BIS was demonstrated to the participants. The portal allows easy registration of consumer organizations and NGOs with BIS using the unique NGO Darpan ID and PAN number.