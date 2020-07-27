BIS working on quality control norms to check imports of sub-standard goods

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is working with various ministries and departments on formulating quality control norms, to keep a check on imports of sub-standard products.

In a statement, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said this was in line with the government's focus on the use of non-tariff barriers to regulate export and import . He said that BIS has actively collaborated with various Ministries and Departments to help them issue QCOs (Quality Control Orders) for 368 products and work on formulating QCOs for 239 products is in progress. "After standards become mandatory, manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, have to comply with them," the statement added.

He added that to achieve the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to protect the interests of consumers, BIS had to further strengthen its efforts to formulate standards in areas crucial to important for boosting exports and regulating the import of cheap and sub-standard products.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has approved the Standard National Action Plan and identified important sectors of the economy for development of standards, the statement added.

The Minister on Monday launched the Bureau of Indian Standards Mobile App ‘BIS-Care’ and three portals – the Standardization, Conformity Assessment and Training Portals of e-BIS for consumers. "Consumers can check the authenticity of ISI-marked and hallmarked products and lodge complaints using this app," the statement added.

Paswan said the BIS is strengthening its capacity for enforcement by implementation of e-BIS, an integrated portal covering all its functions, enlisting the services of outside agencies for factory and market surveillance and development of mobile app-based and AI-enabled surveillance methods.

He said it is important to ensure that consumers are aware of standards and quality products and become a part of our efforts to eliminate the supply of sub-standard products. BIS is also developing a portal on Consumer Engagement, which will facilitate the online registration of Consumer Groups, submission of proposals and approval, thereof, and complaint management, the statement added.