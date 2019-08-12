BJP attacks Chidambaram over ‘provocative’ comments on Kashmir

The ruling BJP came down heavily on the Opposition Congress over a statement from former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who allegedly said that the BJP wouldn’t have abrogated Article 370 had Jammu and Kashmir been a Hindu-dominated State.

BJP’s senior leaders and Ministers termed Chidambaram’s statement as ‘very irresponsible and provocative’.

Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reminded Chidambaram that a number of people got killed in the State in the last 70 years.

“The statement made by him is irresponsible and is made to provoke people, Prasad said and added: “Is it not true that (Army officer) Faiyaz Khan was kidnapped and killed; is it not true that Aurangzeb, who was a brave soldier, was killed by terrorists? What is Chidambaram talking about?” he asked.

‘Benefit of Kashmiris’

The Law Minister said Article 370 was repealed for the benefit of all Kashmiris, as under the name of Article 370, Muslims of Kashmir were also suffering and facing injustice.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Centre has rectified a big mistake made by the Congress.

“What he has said is an attempt to give communal colour to the issue even though the decision is in national interest,” he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Chidambaram’s statement exposed Congress’ narrow mindset.

Chidambaram had on Sunday said: “If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn’t have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it.”

“I say it’s true that thousands of people gathered against the abolition of 370... tear gas...shooting... all of that is true,” he had said.

Left pitches in

Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre has kept the people of Kashmir under arrest on the eve of Eid.

“Eid is an occasion of joy and celebration, and our thoughts are with the people of Kashmir who have been kept imprisoned in their own homes. We still don’t know how or where our Comrades in Kashmir are,” he tweeted.

“We are a country of diverse languages, religions, cultures and ideas; this is our strength. The impact of undemocratically and forcibly altering Jammu and Kashmir’s status will be felt in other States with special status.

“Let’s not forget that most are on India’s borders,” Yechury added.