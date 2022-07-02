BJP blames Opposition for trying to derail govt programmmes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the Opposition parties for trying to derail various developmental programmes introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led State governments.

Addressing the inaugural of the two-day National Executive of the party here on Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda alleged that in their attempt to oppose Modi, the Opposition parties were derailing developmental programmes. He said that while the BJP Government was attempting to empower the poor, the Opposition parties were trying to empower their own families.

Earlier in the day, the the party’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shas, Chief Ministers and Union Cabinet Ministers arrived in Hyderabad to attend the Executive meeting.

The city has been painted saffron as the party set its eyes on clinching the next Assembly polls scheduled for 2023. Nadrendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive public meeting in Secunderabad on Sunday. Elaborate security arrangements have made in around the Novotel hotel at Madhapur where the meeting was being held.

Briefing the media, senior BJP leader Smriti Irani said that the government ensured that even the last person in the last row got the benefits of schemes.

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has said that the leaders had discussed various measures to strengthen the party at the booth level. “We have decided to reach out to at least 20 crore people with the HarGhar Tiranga (National Flag for every household) programme. We would like to build a network of at least 200 dedicated workers for each polling booth and create WhatsApp groups to reach out to more people,” she said.

KCR flayed

BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has insulted the nation by not welcoming the Prime Minister at the airport. A senior official of the State Government, however, has clarified that the protocol norms suggested that the Chief Minister need not go to the airport when the Prime Minister was on unofficial visits.

The State government had deputed Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to welcome the Prime Minister.