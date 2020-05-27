BJP govt failed to fulfill promise of providing ₹1,610-crore package: Siddaramaiah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government, led by Yediyurappa in Karnataka, has betrayed people by not fulfilling his promise of providing ₹1,610-crore package, alleged Opposition leader and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

“Yediyurappa seems to be following his BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” tweeted Siddaramaiah. He added, “Crisis and vulnerability should not be misused for political gains and BJP government is insensitive towards the same.”

Raising the issue of unorganised workers, Siddaramaiah said: “How can we expect washermen and other unorganised sector workers to have license for their work? State govt is asking the license to release funds for unorganised sector workers as per media reports.”

“Looks like @CmofKarnataka @BSYBJP is very far from reality,” he added.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) President designate, DK Shivakumar, took up the issue of students, and said: “The unprecedented corona crisis has made the future of our students uncertain. @nsui’s petition has valid suggestions including complete waiver of semester fees and mass promotions of students to the next term.”

Earlier this week, Shivakumar took up the cause of migrants labourers and said: “Visited Palace Grounds in Bengaluru where thousands of our migrant brothers and sisters, are in kms-long queue, struggling to get train tickets. I again appeal to @CmofKarnataka to make their travel free and ensure they reach home or let us in the KPCC fund their train tickets.”

New cases

Of the 135 new cases reported in the State, 118 had travel history with Maharastra, Uttara Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and international returnees from UAE and Nepal.

Total tally in the State has reached 2,418 cases. A total of 781 cases have been discharged and so far, 49 people have died due to the virus (2 non-Covid-19 cause).

District wise cases: Bengaluru Urban with 6 cases, Mandya with 1 case, Kalaburgi with28 cases, Yadgiri with16 cases, Belagavi with 4 cases, Davangere with 6 cases, Chikkaballapur with 4 cases, Hassan with 15 cases, Udupi with 9 cases, Bidar with 13 cases, Vijayapura with 3 cases, Uttara Kannada with 6 cases, Dakshina Kannada with 11 cases, Raichur with 5 cases, Ballari, Kolar and Tumukur with 1 case each, Bengaluru Rural with 2 cases and Chikkamagaluru with 3 cases.