BJP Karnataka in-charge rules out change in leadership

BJP’s national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh concluded his three-day visit to the state by ruling out change in the leadership and warned party MLAs not to air their views in public and cause problems. Singh came to the state to sort out the issues between disgruntled MLAs and supporters of chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Central leader chaired the party’s core committee meeting and told the State leaders that the party would take action against whoever speaks against the party and the State government. .“If you want to speak, speak against Congress' failure and about good works done by prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yediyurappa. Here in Karnataka good programmes are being implemented under the leadership of Yeddyurappa."

"By speaking in public, we are sending the wrong message to the party workers. BJP is the largest party in the country and we have our own government in Karnataka," he added.

After camping in the city, Singh met State Ministers on the first day, MLAs from rival camps on the second day and chaired the party's state core committee on the last day before leaving for Delhi. During his stay here in Bengaluru, he is said to have gathered representations, arguments, opinions to be submitted to the party’s central leadership.

Briefing reporters after the party’s core committee meeting, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said “There is no change in the leadership. The core committee did not discuss it. Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister."

The core committee took a decision that no MLA should speak or air their opinion on the party or State Government in public. “The party has come to know that there are only one or two who are leading a campaign against the chief minister and party central leadership is expected to take stern action on them. Action against the commentators will be timely and harsh."

Corruption

Earlier in the day, terming Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's government as a contractor-oriented government, A H Vishwanath, MLC reiterated his stand on Friday and accused chief minister’s son - B Y Vijayendra (who is BJP state unit vice-president) of interfering in the government functioning and for preparing Irrigation Department tenders worth ₹20,000 crore in a hurry and without financial approval nor the board meeting took place.

Yediyurappa, countering Vishwanath's allegations, told reporters “They are baseless allegations. Our state irrigation secretary will clarify everything. These allegations are being made unnecessarily.” He declined to comment on Vishwanath. “The high command will think of taking action against him,” he said.

Phone Tapping

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a probe into telephone tapping allegations made by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Bommai told reporters, “Arvind Bellad has given a letter to the Director General of Police and the Assembly Speaker. The letter, with all its contents, has been referred to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. The Commissioner has said he will get this probed by the officials concerned. The probe has started.”