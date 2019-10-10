BJP launches broadside at Cong-NCP in Maharashtra

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
The BJP on Thursday stepped up the Maharashtra election campaign with a blitzkrieg of 12 rallies by Party President Amit Shah; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath; and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.
Star campaigner, Shah addressed four rallies.
The Home Minister, raising the anthem of nationalism in the agriculturally rich Sangli and Solapur areas, said that the Modi government had done a commendable job by integrating India by scrapping Article 370.
He asked what was the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s position on Article 370 and whether they supported it or were against it.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the country’s image across the world.
He claimed the Congress and NCP have already conceded defeat ahead of the Maharashtra polls and urged people to re-elect the BJP-Shiv Sena and allies with a two-thirds majority.
Launching an attack on the NCP Chief, he asked Pawar to come clean on what was done by Congress-NCP governments for the people of Maharashtra.
Addressing the voters at the drought-prone Jat taluka in Sangali, Shah said that the Congress party had claimed that rivers of blood were flowing in Kashmir.
But he pointed that Kashmir is peaceful and not a single bullet was fired to keep the situation under control.
The Congress party ran a false campaign following the scrapping of Article 370, saying it will lead to problems. But Modi-ji went to the UN and the entire world was standing with him on the issue, while Pakistan continues to remain isolated globally.
Addressing a rally at Pune, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said opposition parties such as the Congress and NCP had not done anything except give misleading promises during the 15 years of their rule before the BJP-Sena government came to power in 2014.
At another rally in Mangalwedha, Solapur he said after BJP-Shiv Sena government came to power five years back, it had worked for the poor, downtrodden, tribals, minorities, farmers, OBCs and women, and tried to bring about a transformation in their lives.
He said that the BJP-Shiv Sena government had stood behind the farmers in the last five years and had given the largest farm loan waiver, which had benefited over 50 lakh farmers in the State.
(With agency inputs.)
