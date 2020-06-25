BJP leaders target Congress on Emergency anniversary

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the “Emergency mindset” and the interests of “one family” prevailed over those of the party and the country.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who has often criticised Congress for imposing Emergency in 1975 — made no mention of the party in his tweet, but lauded the people who fought against it, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders launched a broadside against the Congress.
Modi said the sacrifice of people who fought for democracy and suffered torture during Emergency will never be forgotten by the country.
Shah said the interests of “one family” prevailed over the party and national interests, and questioned why the “Emergency mindset” still remained in the Congress. He said the “sad truth” was that leaders were feeling suffocated in the Congress.
“On this day, 45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden,” he said in a series of tweets.
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency, which suspended civil rights and elections, on June 25, 1975, and it continued till March 21, 1977. Opposition leaders and some even belonging to the Congress who were seen to be opposed Gandhi’s style of governance were put behind bars.
Shah said due to the efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted, democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress.“The interests of one family prevailed over party’s interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too!” he said.
Referring to a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Shah said senior and younger members raised a few issues but they were shouted down. He said a Congress spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the conduct of the Congress even now is to save “one family”. “I wonder, those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. The party that suppressed the entire system, ended the freedom of all and jailed scores of people, particularly from the Opposition, is now raising slogans of freedom,” he asked.
Such politics will not work, Javadekar said.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said let the new generations draw the right lessons from Emergency, as he attacked the Congress for its “grossly undemocratic” behaviour which he claimed still continues.
In a series of tweets, he said today is the day “to recall the heroic sacrifices of people of India against the grossly undemocratic behaviour of the Congress Party.”
Addressing Tamil Nadu BJP workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “power hungry” Congress government took away people’s rights by clamping Emergency this day 45 years, and it was anguishing when the same party spoke on democracy. She also attacked the DMK, the main opposition party in the state, over its alliance with the Congress.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...