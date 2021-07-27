News

BJP legislature party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on July 27, 2021

To initiate formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister

Initiating the formal process to replace B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party here on Tuesday evening. “There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel,” Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters here.

After this, a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken, he said.

Also read: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa resigns

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh -- the observers from the BJP central leadership -- are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

Published on July 27, 2021

Karnataka
