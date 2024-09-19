A day after the Congress, the BJP also came out with its manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections, promising freebees such as ₹2,100 per month under ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana’ , guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and placements in government for 2 lakh youth and ₹10 lakh worth free medical treatment for people below the poverty line.

The party also announced that ten industrial cities will be built on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda, which would generate employment opportunities for more than 50 thousand youth from nearby villages.

Releasing party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ at Rohtak in Haryana, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda said, “All women will be provided financial assistance of ₹2,100 per month under the Lado Laxmi Yojna. Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the ₹5 lakh you get per year will be increased to ₹10 lakh. MSP (minimum support price) on 24 crops will continue. Government jobs to 2 lakh youth will be given...We will continue to provide LPG cylinders for ₹500 to Antyodaya BPL families. Haryana government will provide guarantee of giving government jobs to Agniveers..”

Financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women is ₹100 more than what was promised by the Congress in its manifesto launched on Wednesday.

The party, which is seeking mandate for a third consecutive term in office, has also promised to offer scooters to college going female students under Awal Balika Yojana.

‘For Cong, a formality’

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Nadda remarked, “For Congress, this document is just a formality. It is merely a ritual for them and an attempt to deceive the people.”

For the BJP, Nadda pointed out, ‘Sankalp Patra’ is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop, he stated.

Referring to corruption during Congress regime in the State, the BJP President stated, “What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? It was one of getting jobs based on ‘Kharchi (bribe)’ and ‘Parchi,’ known for land scams.”

Apart from Nadda, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present during the manifesto launch in Rohtak, Haryana, for election to 90-member Assembly on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was replaced by Nayab SIngh Saini as CM in January before Lok Sabha elections, said, “In our manifesto, every section, women, farmers, youth and backward classes, has been taken care of...We have made this manifesto according to the budget.”

Earlier, the Congress made promises without thinking of their resources, he said while adding that later they had to take their steps back. “We make promises that we know we can fulfil...,” Khattar stated.

