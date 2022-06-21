BJP names Draupadi Murmu its presidential candidate

The BJP on Tuesday announced tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu, as the party’s official candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

“BJP held a meeting of its parliamentary board under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all know that the election for the President was notified on June 15. We had decided to consult with our allies and the Opposition and develop a consensus over this crucial issue. Rajnath Singhji (Defence Minister) consulted with the Opposition leaders. Now that the UPA has declared its candidate for the President, we too decided to go ahead with our selection although we were hoping for a consensus,” said BJP President JP Nadda.

Nadda said they discussed about 20 names but the consensus was that the candidate should be from the east of India as also a tribal and a woman. “For the first time, a tribal woman would be projected for the top post in India. Like the first President of India, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Murmu has spent her life in the field of education. She is a sensitive leader who has dedicated herself to public life. She is the NDA’s candidate for the President’s post,” said the BJP chief.