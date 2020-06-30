BJP, RSS call for economic boycott of China

The ban on Chinese apps is accompanied by an aggressive anti-China positioning by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological affiliates.

Speaking to BusinessLine, the BJP spokesperson on Economic Affairs, Gopal Krishna Agarwal said the policy counter to the Chinese “economic imperialism” that started with India walking out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been accelerated by the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The thinking that we have to distance economically from China in order to bolster domestic manufacturing and industry already existed. After what has happened on the LAC, the need for such policy orientation has been enhanced. India cannot succumb to Chinese imperialism on the economic front at a time like this,” said Agarwal.

Simultaneously, the BJP’s ideological affiliate, the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in particular, have stepped up popular mobilisation through social media and on-ground agitational activities.

The RSS has started #AbChiniBand on twitter and the VHP has started door-to-door campaign and sit-ins, calling for a boycott of Chinese products. VHP Secretary General Milind Parande vowed to “crush” the “hood of the Dragon”.

‘Breaking the Dragon’s back’

“The whole country is stunned and fuming over the fatal attack by China on our 20 soldiers. We salute the valour of our soldiers. The expansionist greed of China would now leave it globally isolated! We warn China that it is not 1962 but 2020 when India has capable leadership, military strength and unity of countrymen... Aksai Chin has been of Bharat and will ever remain, it is our determination,” said Parande.

Parande appealed to people to totally boycott the Chinese goods and mobile apps so that the “Dragon’s backbone is entirely broken and it is made spineless”. “The rest, our capable national leadership, at the Centre and the well-geared, brave, seasoned soldiers, with great combat experience, at the borders, can tackle,” he said.