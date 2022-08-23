BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)suspended its MLA, Raja Singh, for his ‘hate-mongering’ comments, which triggered protests across the Old City on Tuesday.

Protests erupted across the Old City minutes after the MLA released a video making controversial comments this morning. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed at several localities to quell the protestors.

Om Pathak, Member-Secretary of BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, charged the MLA with violation of party’s position on ‘various matters’, violating certain provisions in the party’s constitution.

“Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party,” he said in a letter, and asked him to send his reply in 10 days. In a day marked with dramatic developments, the Telangana police arrested the MLA in Hyderabad, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of the BJP’s State unit at Station Ghanpur, in connection with the attack on the residence of former MP, K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The police also arrested several activists and filed cases for attacking her residence.