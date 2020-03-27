News

BJP welcomes special package for coronavirus lockdown

Welcoming the financial package announced by the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it will start a mechanism to link community kitchens to help people who are suffering due to the lockdown.

BJP president JP Nadda addressed the State presidents of his party through video conferencing and urged them to pitch in. Announcing the meeting’s decisions, BJP general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, said the BJP wants to create a network of community kitchens. “Please make an entry (verified and seen by you only) of the community kitchens you have in your neighbourhood. We want to create a network so that the last person can be fed during 21-day lockdown,” BL Santhosh tweeted.

The party welcomed the package and said it will help the poor, farmers and other needy sections of the society. “On behalf of every BJP worker, I thank the PM for this relief to the poor, farmers, women, youths, senior citizens and the organised sector for such important decisions and this relief package,” said Nadda.

