The 12-hour strike called by the Opposition BJP in West Bengal evoked a mixed response as party workers and protesters blocked train tracks, halted buses on national highways and clashed with the police at several places across the State on Wednesday.

The BJP called for the general strike in the State to protest against the “brutal repression” by the police on those who took part in the march towards the State Secretariat on Tuesday, called by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj. The police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who tried to march towards Nabanna, the State Secretariat, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amid rising tensions over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor, BJP workers clashed with the police at several places across Bengal as they tried to enforce the 12-hour shutdown, which partially affected daily life in the state with many people choosing to remain indoors apprehending trouble on the roads. A lesser number of buses, taxis and private vehicles were seen plying on the roads as compared to normal weekdays. BJP workers and protesters blocked train tracks and halted buses on national highways at different places.

During the day, police detained several BJP leaders, for blocking roads and train tracks. Markets and shops mostly remained open. Also, banking services were unaffected across the state.

‘Will bring Bill soon’

Addressing a rally, the Chief Minister said the state government will bring in a Bill soon at the State Assembly to ensure capital punishment for those convicted of rape. “I will tell the Speaker to call an Assembly session next week. We will bring in a Bill that will ensure capital punishment for rape,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of attempting to destabilise her government. “We have the right to stop any move to destabilise the state government,” she said, issuing a strong warning, “Remember if Bengal is burned, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also be burned.”

Banerjee’s warning, however, received backlash from BJP leaders. Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah against Banerjee for “advocating violence” in the State.

Majumdar urged the Union Home Minister to take cognizance of the matter and initiate “appropriate actions.”