The businessline Boardroom Challenge 2023, now in its seventh year, is a unique case challenge event for B-school students and is currently accepting entries. The first round of this competition, an online test, is open for registration until December 6 on www.blboardroomchallenge.in. There is no registration or test fee.

This challenge comprises three stages: a preliminary round, city-specific semi-finals, and a grand finale. In the preliminary round, students’ decision-making skills and teamwork abilities will be evaluated through an online psychometric test. Each team is given 60 minutes to answer 20 questions, with one representative from each team taking the test. The top-performing teams will advance to the semi-final round.

What awaits winners

The semi-final round will see the shortlisted teams from seven cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune — competing against each other. The winning team from each city’s semi-final will progress to the final round, which will be a fiercely competitive event held virtually. The grand finale winners stand a chance to earn ₹1 lakh for first place, ₹75,000 for second, and ₹50,000 for third place.

Past winners of the challenge include LIBA Chennai in 2017, ISB Hyderabad in 2018, IIM Ranchi in 2019, SIBM Pune in 2020, IIM Shillong in 2021, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai in 2022.

Previously, until 2020, the semi-finals were hosted at various B-schools across different cities, with the grand finale taking place in Chennai. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the bl Boardroom Challenge shifted entirely online since 2020. This year, the contest continues to be held online, including both the semi-final and final rounds, leveraging technology to eliminate geographical constraints and provide flexibility for busy B-school students.

The 2023 edition of the bl Boardroom Challenge is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, with Brand Vectors and executive coach Siva Kumar serving as knowledge partners. Vishwadeep Kuila, a graduate of IIMA and founder of Brand Vectors, will devise the case challenge for the semi-final rounds and will also be a member of the jury.