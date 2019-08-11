BL Cerebration quiz: IIT-Madras clinches the Chennai round

In a nail-biter, the IIT-Madras duo of Suhas Pai and G Pranav Hari edged out Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to emerge winners of the Chennai round of Cerebration Business Quiz organised by BusinessLine, in association with the Union Bank of India.

LIC Housing Finance was the regional associate sponsor for the event. Miraj Vora from Quiz Works was the quiz master.

With this win, the baton has returned to IIT-Madras, which was the winner of the Chennai round in 2017 while TCS won in 2018.

The winning team will represent Chennai in the national finals to be held in Mumbai on September 7.

Over 85 teams participated in the preliminary round of 20 (written) questions.

The top six teams — TCS, IIT-Madras, Cognizant, Freshworks, Ford and Samsung — made it to the four-round finals with questions pertaining to the world of business in text, visual, audio and video formats.

Dramatic comeback

The first two rounds went at a slow pace, with the teams playing it safe. But at the end of the second round, last year’s (national) winners TCS took a comfortable lead over the others.

However, in the third round, IIT-Madras made a dramatic comeback to lead the table with 70 points, leaving TCS trailing at 35 points.

But Team TCS did not give up. In the final (buzzer) round, it rapidly closed the gap, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats until the final question.

The first question was: Which entity was recently acquired by the Altice founder Patrick Drahi. TCS answered it correctly as Sotheby’s.

The second was: ‘All Lives Have Equal Value’ is the guiding principle of which Foundation? None of the teams answered but the audience got it right — Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The third question was: Which fastfood chain recently launched its range of Not Happy Meals to spread awareness about mental health? TCS answered it right. Burger King.

The fourth question was: Which famous and expensive spice is derived from Crocus sativus? TCS got it right, again. Saffron.

The fifth question was: Who is the brand ambassador of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri jewellery? The answer, Sara Ali Khan, came from the audience.

By answering three questions (out of five) TCS bounced back strongly to reduce the margin to just five points over IIT-Madras, with just one question left to decide the winner.

TCS had to answer it correctly to win.

The final question was: Whose latest venture is the credit card bill payment platform named Cred?

The answer was Kunal Shah. Here, fortune favoured IIT- Madras. Freshworks pressed the buzzer, but gave the wrong answer.

IIT-Madras won the quiz, beating TCS by five points.