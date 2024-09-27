The 21st edition of the The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz, presented by JK Tyre, has closed its registrations with an overall participation of over 3,600-plus individuals taking the online test. This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals and undiscovered bright minds with a grand prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh up for grabs.

The top six contestants from each city will now advance to the virtual regional finals. The schedule for the regional final is as follows: Chennai - September 28 at 6 p.m.; Kochi - September 29 at 11 a.m.; Hyderabad - October 5 at 11 a.m.; Bengaluru - October 6 at 11 a.m.; Delhi - October 12 at 11 a.m.; Mumbai - October 13 at 11 a.m.

The national finals, a live on-ground event, will take place at the BSE in Mumbai. On October 20, winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete for the coveted title. The schedule for the all-India finals is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The prize money for the winners is substantial, with the first prize being ₹75,000, the second ₹50,000, and the third ₹25,000.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE and the University partner is Amity University.