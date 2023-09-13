The 20th edition of the bl Cerebration, presented by the JK Tyre Range series, has closed its registrations with a record participation of over 6,000 individuals taking the online test. This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and undiscovered bright minds with a grand prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh up for grabs.

The top six contestants from each city will now advance to the virtual regional finals. The schedule for the preliminary round is as follows: Bangalore -September 17 at 5 pm; Hyderabad - September 23 at 11 am; Kochi - October 2 at 11 am; Delhi - October 7 at 11 am; Chennai - October 15 at 11 am; Mumbai - October 22 at 11 am

The national finals, a live on-ground event, will take place at the BSE in Mumbai. On October 29, winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete for the coveted title. The schedule for the all-India finals is from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

The prize money for the winners is substantial, with the first prize being ₹75,000, the second ₹50,000, and the third ₹25,000.

JK Tyre Ranger Series is the title partner for this event, in association with BSE. SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens are the associate partners, with News X as the TV partner.