‘Bleeding and clotting cases minuscule in India’

Bleeding and clotting cases following Covid vaccination in India are minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country, said a report submitted by the National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) Committee to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

In-depth analysis

In its report, the committee said that alerts have been raised in some countries on post-vaccination “embolic and thrombotic events”, particularly with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Covishield, in India. A decision was taken to conduct an urgent in-depth analysis of the adverse events in India in the light of the global concerns.

According to an official release, the National AEFI committee noted that as of April 3, 75,435,381 vaccine doses have been administered (Covishield 68,650,819; Covaxin 6,784,562). Of these, 65,944,106 were first doses and 9,491,275 second doses. Since the vaccination drive was initiated, more than 23,000 adverse events were reported through the CO-WIN platform from 684 of the 753 districts in the country. Of these, only 700 cases were reported to be serious and severe in nature.

The AEFI Committee has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events, of which, 26 cases have been reported to be potential thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel) events – following the administration of Covishield vaccine – with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/ million doses.

As on April 27, India administered over 13.4 crore doses of Covishield vaccine, and it continues to have a definite positive benefit risk profile with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world and in India.

Besides this, the Health Ministry is issuing separate advisories to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries to make people aware of the suspected thromboembolic symptoms occurring within 20 days after receiving any vaccine, particularly Covishield, and report to the health facility where the vaccine was administered. The symptoms may include breathlessness, pain in chest, pain or swelling in limbs, multiple pinhead-sized red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site, and abdominal pain with or without vomiting, among others.

Death toll

Meanwhile, India reported 2,81,386 daily Covid 19 cases on Monday, with 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Cumulatively, cases stood at 2,49,65,463 cases so far, of which, active cases were 35,16,997, those who recovered were 2,11,74,076 and the death toll 2,74,390.

It is to be noted that the total number of tests conducted on Sundaystood at 15,73,515 compared with 18,32,950 tests on Saturday. In addition, India administered 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses so far, with 6,91,211 anti-Covid shots given in a single day till 8:00 am.