BLoC Boardroom Challenge for B-schoolers kicks off

The third edition of the BusinessLine On Campus’ Boardroom Challenge for B-schoolers is under way. Presented by Aditya Birla Capital and powered by Fredrique Constant Geneve, the Boardroom Challenge has three levels of competition. B-school students need to register on the website blboardroomchallenge.com and take the preliminary online test as a team.

The online test, which is now live, assesses students’ risk-taking abilities, critical and analytical thinking, and decision-making skills. The six top teams that qualify in each centre will take part in the semi-finals, which will be held between September 11 and 26 across eight cities: Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru. The grand finale will be held in Chennai on October 14.

At the semi-finals, teams present to a jury of experts their solutions to a business case, which will be given to them a week in advance. In the finals, eight teams will battle it out for the BusinessLine CXO of the Year title.

In the 2018 edition of the Boardroom Challenge, over 1,850 teams registered and seven teams took part in the finals in Chennai. The team from ISB Mohali campus won the CXO of the Year title while Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, were runners-up. ISB Hyderabad campus were the second runners-up. At the inaugural Boardroom Challenge event in 2017, the LIBA, Chennai team won the title. The semi-finals will be held in B-school campuses across the country. Associate sponsors for the event are RINL-Vizag Steel and OneCrest, Chennai.