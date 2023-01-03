The Hindu businessline has always been known for its in-depth news and analysis in the space of agri-biz and commodities. Now the newspaper brings to bear this expertise in hosting experts from various fields to debate and discuss agriculture and commodity market dynamics at the businessline Agri & Commodity Summit 2023 to be held in the capital on January 6.

Powered by Bayer, the summit, themed ‘Turbocharging the Agri-biz and Commodities Sectors’ will bring together policy makers, domain experts and thought leaders to spark conversations, fresh ideas and technological innovations which can give impetus to the sectors.

The inaugural address will be by Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister while the special address will be by M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The summit will also feature a conversation with Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority on doubling farmers’ income.

Five sessions

The summit will feature five sessions — policy hurdles in agricultural exports and commodities sector; edible oil: the elusive self-sufficiency; technology and other issues impeding agriculture; what the future holds for bullion and metals; and how agri-tech start-ups are transforming Indian agriculture. Each of the sessions, moderated by businessline’s agri-biz bureau, will feature domain experts and specialists from across the country.

The exchange partner for the Summit is NCDEX; while the Associate Partners are Tata Chemicals, Rallis India; APEDA, Olam Agri; NSE; SSVM Institutions; and the Department of Agriculture, Karnataka. The Realty partner is Casagrand; Banking Partner is State Bank of India and Knowledge Partner is Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.