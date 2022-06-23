BLS International inks pact with West Bengal for computerisation, e-governance of registration offices

BLS International Services , a tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, has entered into an agreement with West Bengal government for computerisation and e-governance of registration offices in the State in PPP mode in Presidency Zone.

The company provides services in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with government of West Bengal and expand our footprint in the eastern region. This is a great opportunity for BLS International to strengthen its specialized verticals in citizen services/e-governance which is an amalgamation of best-in-class technology and well- defined process to front-end these services,” Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said in a press statement.

Vast network

In the project, the company will p rocure, install and commission the hardware for 81 offices under Presidency Zone. Deployment of manpower, management and maintenance of manpower and hardware will be done for five years. BLS will process 7,00,000 transactions per annum in the project.

The company works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. It has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with over 15,000 employees and associates who provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.

