Passport outsourcing services provider BLS International has opened a new Visa Application Centre in Delhi, aligning with its commitment to improving customer experience and simplifying visa application process.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, expressed excitement about the new centre, highlighting the company’s dedication to excellence in visa processing. He emphasized the integration of cutting-edge technology and a substantial increase in capacity, underscoring the milestone as a reflection of progress and a steadfast commitment to enhancing every customer’s journey.

The newly inaugurated centre, situated at Dr. Gopaldas Bhawan on Barakhamba Road, is equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced technology, and expanded capacity to meet the growing demand for visa services. Covering an area of 7000 square feet, the facility ensures a smooth experience for applicants, featuring state-of-the-art biometric enrollment and document verification systems.

India’s visa-friendly approach

H.E. Mr. José María Ridao Domínguez, Ambassador of Spain, shared positive sentiments about India’s visa-friendly approach, expressing happiness over the Indian government’s approval for a new consulate in Bangalore. In return, India will establish a consulate in Spain. At the event, he further noted that Spanish government has decided to open a Spanish consulate in Bangalore.

With a significantly larger space, the new office can comfortably handle up to 1000 applicants daily. The expanded facilities aim to minimize waiting times, focusing on capacity building to meet increased demand and ensure timely visa application processing. The centre is staffed with trained professionals committed to delivering exceptional service, and its modern and welcoming design contributes to creating a positive environment for applicants.