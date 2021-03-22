BMC collects ₹40 crore in fines for violation of face mask rule: Report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation collected ₹40 crore in fines for violation of the mandatory face mask rule from April 2020 to March 21, 2021, as per reports.

The civic body fined 20 lakh offenders during that period for violating the mandatory face mask rule to contain the spread of Covid-19, as per a news report.

This comes as Mumbai is battling with a surge in Covid-19 cases. As of March 21, 6.00 pm, the city had a total of 23,448 active cases of Covid-19. The number of total recovered patients was 3,26,708. The Doubling Rate of Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 106 days. The death toll in the city has reached 11,582.

The Growth Rate of cases between March 14 and March 20 was at 0.63 per cent, as per official data provided by the BMC.

Owing to an increasing number of cases, the BMC has announced its decision to conduct over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day, as per the report.

It has also declared compulsory institutional quarantine of a week for people coming from Brazil, the UK, Europe, South Africa and West Asia, with certain exceptions.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra increased by 13,446 and the death toll increased by 92 on Sunday.