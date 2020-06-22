BMC rolls out new action plan for North Mumbai after sudden spike in Covid-19 cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has unraveled a rapid action plan to contain the sudden surge in the number of cases of coronavirus in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. The areas include Borivali and Dahisar among others, India Today reported.

The areas witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of cases after the state government relaxed the restrictions in Mumbai.

Now, under the new action plan laid by the BMC, rules in the containment zones have been made more stringent and a door-to-door survey will also be conducted.

BMC Commissioner IS Chahal will deploy 50 ambulances, donated by an NGO, that will visit these high-risk localities to collect swab samples for coronavirus testing.

The doubling rate of the virus in the metropolis is 34 days. However, Borivali and Dharavi saw the doubling rate of 18 days and 16 days respectively.

According to the municipal corporation, a complete plan of lockdown has not been rolled out yet. However, the plan will likely launch in zone 7 first, which consists of three administrative wards in Borivali and Dahisar.

The local authorities have planned to seal the entire building if the positive cases are found. Also, access to roads will also be limited.

In Santosh Nagar area or Dindoshi, the BMC has approved a plan for a lockdown given the high number of cases there. Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant confirmed the development to India Today.

In zone 7, 939 buildings have been sealed and 113 slum areas have been declared containment zones. According to the data of all three wards in zone 7, R south has reported 1,965 cases while 730 patients have recovered. Of the total, 1,120 are from slums and 845 from buildings.

R central has reported 1,965 coronavirus cases and R north has 1,207 cases, as per the India Today report.