BMW Motorrad sees huge demand for high-end motorcycles in India

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW Group, on Friday said there is more demand for high-end motorcycles in India and it hopes to grow its market in the country.

The company launched G 310 RR bike in India at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and another trim G 310 RR Style Sport priced at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Our biggest market is Germany followed by the US, France, Italy and China for our entire motorcycle range and not only the G 310 RR. And, we expect some shift happening to India as well in the future,” Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific and Africa at BMW Motorrad, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the launch here.

He said the company is also seeing a robust growth in motorcycle business in India since it started manufacturing the G 310 series in the country around five years ago.

“Five years ago, the team India here sold around 200 units, but last year it sold over 5,000 units, so it is multi-fold growth...we don’t see that in all markets in other parts of the world unfortunately. So in that sense, India is an important market strategically. The Indian team doubled the volume last year which no other market could,” Zambre said.

Asked about competition from other brands like Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and TVS Motor (in the 200cc and above range), he said competition is good, but BMW is giving unique experience to customers and that helps sales grow.

“We value our competitors. BMW Motarrad is entering into a universe of unique experience. Dealers are also enthusiastic of what we offer to the customers and provide best of after-sale services,” he added.

The G 310 RR comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0–60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds. For adaptation to varied conditions, the 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard -Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

The bike has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company at the latter’s Hosur (Tamil Nadu) factory along with G 310 R and G 310 GS.

India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the 310 model series, the company added.