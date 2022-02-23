Board meetings saw higher attendance in 2021: IiAS study

Working from home and use of digital tools have improved corporate governance compliance in terms of attendance of directors for board meetings. According to a report by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), companies with full attendance for at least 75 per cent of all board meetings have gone up from 50 per cent in 2020 to 75 per cent in 2021.

With the regulatory push towards virtual AGMs, webcasts and transcripts of AGMs were much more easily available than previously. Out of the BSE 100 companies, the number of companies which provided evidence of time being allocated to address shareholder concerns and questions either in the minutes of their AGM meeting or in their AGM webcast increased to 61 in 2021 study up from 37 in 2020.

All board members attended the AGM in 60 of the BSE 100 companies, up from 56 in 2020 and 13 in 2019.

Involvement of directors

“Boards have been more engaged in 2021 than ever before. We use board meeting attendance as a yardstick to determine the involvement of directors: board attendance has increased significantly in 2021, higher than pre-Covid levels. One of the positive outcomes of Covid-19 is that it has compelled boards to embrace technology and virtual meetings,” IiAS said .

“Companies often explained away the low attendance with busy schedules, or constraints around time zones and travel. But all of this seems to have sorted itself out. Board meeting attendance is likely to improve further if companies set a board meeting calendar at the beginning of every year and maintain the discipline to follow through,” it added.

IiAS analysis shows that markets do value governance. At a portfolio level, companies that are well governed tend to show better price performance and lower stock beta over a period of time than those that are not so well-governed.