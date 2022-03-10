Boeing 737 Max aircraft slotted for SpiceJet given to Southwest Airlines

At least 11 Boeing 737 MAX NTUs originally slotted for delivery to SpiceJet have now been given to Southwest Airlines. While sources said that SpiceJet was finding it difficult to find lessors to Sell and Lease Back (SLB) these aircraft, the airline said that the deal was cancelled due to delays by Boeing.

According to a document reviewed by BusinessLine, at least 11 aircraft were slotted for delivery for SpiceJet over the next few months, however, a source at Boeing told BusinessLine said, “SpiceJet refused to accept the deliveries of these aircraft as it is unable to find a lessor to SLB. Hence, the delivery slots for these aircraft have now been given to Southwest Airlines.”

The person refused to comment on whether the company planned to take legal action against SpiceJet on this at the moment or not. An email sent to Boeing remained unanswered.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said “These are the aircraft which Boeing could not deliver due to worldwide grounding of MAXs, and the resultant delay in the delivery schedule led to cancellation by Lessor/SpiceJet.”

Therefore, “it is wrong to suggest that SpiceJet is not in a condition to take deliveries, but instead, is a case wherein Boeing failed to deliver at the designated time. Boeing continues to offer the aircraft to SpiceJet and SpiceJet is completely ready to finance them. A significant number of aircraft will be added to SpiceJet’s fleet this year,” the spokesperson assured.

Global grounding of MAX

The B737 MAXs were grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. This dented Boeing’s balance sheet which was further hit by the pandemic.

Post the ungrounding of the B-737 Max in India in 2021, it was only recently that SpiceJet has started reusing a handful of B-737 Max, of the 13 aircraft in its fleet, for regular service.

Claiming compensation

SpiceJet has been claiming compensation from Boeing as ‘other income’ on its books, thereby reducing its losses for multiple quarters now.

In the Q3 of FY22, SpiceJet posted a surprise net profit for the first time since the pandemic hit. The company had said that the profits were due to the higher air traffic it had enjoyed in the December quarter and a boost in its cargo segment business. However, auditors pointed out that the airline had been recognising ₹1,555 crore on a cumulative basis till September 2021 end.

“During the quarter ended December 2021, the Company concluded its settlement agreement with the aircraft manufacturer and 737 MAX aircraft lessors, whereby the Company is entitled to particular cash and non-cash accommodations over a period of time including waiver of past lease rentals on these Boeing aircraft, resulting in re-induction of 11 of these aircraft into its fleet. Accordingly, on the basis of the various accommodations agreed upon with the aircraft manufacturer and 737 MAX aircraft lessors, the airline has recognised these amounts under the head ‘other income’. Therefore, in the auditors’ assessment, the company should have identified such agreements in their entirety during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on completion of settlement,” they added.