Boeing India-SELCO funded Covid hospital built in 20 days in Bengaluru

Boeing India partnering with Doctors for You (DFY), Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) and SELCO Foundation has set up a 100 oxygenated bed facility at KPCL, Yelahanka campus in Bengaluru.

The facility will treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 cases and support existing hospitals in the region.

Inaugurating the facility on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “It is commendable that industries and NGOs have collaborated with the government in our fight against the Covid battle.” He thanked Boeing, SELCO Foundation and Doctors for You (DFY) for facility on KPCL land.

Boeing India has funded along with SELCO Foundation to build the facility, while Doctors for You to provide the necessary staff and care, SELCO Foundation provided the prefabricated units for the facility. KPCL provided the land necessary to set up the hospital.

Boeing’s contribution is part of its $10 million emergency assistance package announced in April to support India’s Covid-19 response.

Built in 20 days

The hospital was built in less than 20 days. Of the 100-oxygen beds, 10-beds are dedicated for ICU services and 20-beds for High Dependency Units (HDU) ward. The hospital will also have areas for triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations and meeting rooms for medical staff.

“This hospital brings in all concepts of sustainability and has proved that sustainable energies like solar can play a critical role during such pandemics. It not only decentralises the services, but also democratises them,” said Dr Harish Hande, Founder – SELCO.

The DFY team will comprise specialist and generalist doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff. Boeing’s funding will also provide medical equipment, including CT scanners, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, flow meters, and ambulances to the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India said, “Boeing stands in solidarity with India and wants to be a part of the solution in the fight against Covid. Our ongoing relief efforts in association with our partners, are aimed at reaching communities most impacted by the virus and include providing medical supplies, emergency healthcare and setting up Covid-care hospitals for communities and families affected.”

“We thank the state government of Karnataka for their support and partnership that’s helped in building critical health infrastructure to treat Covid patients right now,” he added.