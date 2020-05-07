7 injured in boiler blast at NLC power station in Tamil Nadu

Seven workers were injured in a boiler explosion at NLC India Ltd’s thermal power station (TPS) II at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The reason for the blast at the lignite major’s unit is yet to be ascertained.

The TPS II has seven units, with a capacity of 210MW each, and only three of them are under operation now, while the remaining units are closed for annual maintenance.

According to reports, the plant has about 2,000 workers, including administration and distribution staff members. Only a section of the staff was on duty since only three units are operational.