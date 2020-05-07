Boiler blast at NLC unit injures 8

A blast in the boiler section of a thermal power unit of NLC India at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu has left about eight workers injured, according to a spokesperson in the company. Power generation was also disrupted on Thursday.

A high pressure steam valve at the sixth unit of NLC’s thermal power station (TPS) II (7 x 210 MW) in the boiler section burst and the resultant fire and broken pieces injured eight people who were working in the vicinity.

The injured have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

The blast also resulted in the shutdown of 5th and 7th units. With this, generation at 3 units with a capacity of 210 MW each has been stopped.

While the 6th unit may take some time to resume generation activity in view of boiler inspection and other formalities to ensure safety before the start of the operations, 5th and 7th units are expected to resume operations in a day or two if conveyor operations have not been disrupted due to the blast.

“This disruption to TPS II units will not lead to any power deficit issues in Tamil Nadu,” said a spokesperson of NLC India.

