The Bombay High Court will hear on Monday the suit filed byKiller Jeans maker Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL) against Netflix for alleged trademark infringement by the use of the word “Killer“ in the title and promo material for ‘Killer Soup’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Kewal Kiran Clothing has impleaded the producers Macguffin Pictures LLP and Netflix Entertainment Services India as defendants in the suit.

The film was released by Netflix on its platform on 11th January 2024. KKCL has taken a strong objection to the use of their trade mark as a part of the name of the Netflix series.

KKCL had sent legal notice to Netflix in January in which its lawyers stated, “By using the mark ‘Killer’ as part of the name of your web series, you are guilty of infringing our client’s rights under the said registered trademark ‘Killer’. Such use of the mark ‘Killer’ by you will cause irreparable loss, harm and damage to our client’s mark and the reputation and goodwill generated thereunder. Such use will also result in dilution of its mark which will weaken the said mark and cause irreparable harm, loss and damage to our client.”

KKCL has sought ₹10 crore in damages from Netflix and “cease and desist from using the word ‘Killer’ as part of the name of your web series.”